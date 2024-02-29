Educators and members of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers plan to protest on Thursday outside the Center City offices of the School District of Philadelphia, calling for an end to a police that, they said, punishes teachers for using earned sick days.

According to a statement from the federation, the group -- along with the Caucus of Working Educators -- plans to protest ahead of a planned afternoon meeting of the district's Board of Education and deliver a petition denouncing the district's 3-5-7-9 policy.

THIS THURSDAY! We're rallying to End Occurrences from 3:30-4:30pm outside the #PHLed Board of Education (440 N. Broad). Can you be there?



(We know many schools dismiss too late to make it right at 3:30pm, so please join us as soon as you're able to make it) pic.twitter.com/qsV981Wd4t — Caucus of Working Educators (@CaucusofWE) February 29, 2024

According to the federation, the policy "subjects educators and support staff to discipline for using earned sick leave, and results in staff attending school while sick, delaying necessary medical appointments and diagnoses, and being forced to choose between disciplinary write-ups and taking care of their own and their family members’ health needs."

In a statement, the federation explained that the policy -- which the group said stems from a nearly 40-year-old arbitration effort -- punished teachers after the “occurrences” of using sick time to recover from illnesses, go to medical appointments or attend to family members' needs.

An occurrence, the group notes, consists of an educator using three or fewer days of consecutive sick time.

Educators who plan to protest claim the policy is "outdated."

“This policy is dehumanizing in that it creates fear that stems from circumstances that are often beyond educators’ control. In a district that claims to prioritize staff and student safety, such an attendance policy does the opposite: educators fear repercussions of using their sick time to recover, take care of their families, attend necessary medical appointments, and more," said Shira Cohen, a middle school math teacher and Philadelphia Federation of Teachers member, said in a statement. "PFT members have delayed diagnoses and treatments of life-threatening illnesses due to this discipline policy. Arbitration or not, we know that the Board of Education can choose to overhaul this level of discipline for occurrences; we demand an end to 3-5-7-9 immediately.”

Educators plan to protest beginning at 3:30 p.m. outside the School District of Philadelphia's headquarters near Broad and Spring Garden streets. Members also plan to testify before the Board of Education's 4 p.m. meeting, as well.

They ultimately plan to deliver the petition that demands an end to this discipline policy at that time.