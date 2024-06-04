Pennsylvania

Winning lottery ticket worth $3M sold at Montco smoke shop

By Cherise Lynch

Store front of Ace Tobacco Town
Google Maps

A lucky lottery player in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania is waking up a whole lot richer today.

Ace Tabacco Town, located at 419 West Cheltenham Avenue in Elkins Park, sold a $3 million winning $3,00,000 Fun Fortune Scratch-Off.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The Pennsylvania Lottery said $3,000,000 Fun Fortune is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.

Pennsylvania 21 hours ago

Montco man places GPS device on woman's car, stalks her, police say

Elmwood Park Zoo May 31

Elmwood Park Zoo debuts new welcome center and veterinarian hospital

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

For selling the winning ticket, Ace Tobacco will receive at $10,000 bonus.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaMontgomery County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us