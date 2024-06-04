A lucky lottery player in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania is waking up a whole lot richer today.

Ace Tabacco Town, located at 419 West Cheltenham Avenue in Elkins Park, sold a $3 million winning $3,00,000 Fun Fortune Scratch-Off.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said $3,000,000 Fun Fortune is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.

For selling the winning ticket, Ace Tobacco will receive at $10,000 bonus.