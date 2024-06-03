A Montgomery County man is accused of placing a GPS device on the car of a woman that he met on an online dating website, stalking her and cutting off her power and internet.

On April 16, 2024, the Bucks County woman reported to Bensalem police that she returned home from a vacation and discovered that someone had turned off all of the circuit breakers in her home and unscrewed the internet connection from the wall, cutting her internet service.

Bensalem police examined the woman’s vehicle and found a magnetized GPS tracking device underneath it, investigators said. A detective then obtained a search warrant and recovered data from the device and its manufacturer. The account associated with the tracker was then traced back to Bustin, according to investigators. Data from the tracker showed that it began transmitting locations of the woman’s car on April 5, 2024, at her workplace in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The detective then obtained surveillance video from the workplace which showed a man get out of a black Honda Civic, walk toward the woman’s car, lie on the ground, reach underneath the vehicle and then return to his car, investigators said. Police identified the man as 33-year-old Matthew Bustin of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The woman had initially told investigators that she met Bustin on a dating website. She said she felt uncomfortable around him after a few meetings due to his odd behavior and ended their relationship, blocking him on social media. The woman said Bustin still continued to text her and show up unexpectedly, however.

A search warrant was obtained for Bustin’s cellphone location data. An analysis of the data showed Bustin was near the woman’s home and workplace at least nine times without her knowledge after she ended their relationship, police said. He also was near the woman’s workplace as he lay next to her vehicle on surveillance video, according to investigators.

Police also obtained records from PECO which showed that the power to the woman’s home was shut off between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on April 14 while she was on vacation. Bustin’s phone was at or near the woman’s home around the same time, investigators said.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Bustin who was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, stalking and harassment. He surrendered to Bensalem police on June 1, investigators said. He was then arraigned and remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10 percent of $2 million bail.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Bustin should contact Detective Connor Farnan at 215-633-3632.

Online court records don’t list any attorney information for Bustin.