Penn State Landmarks Vandalized on Graduation Weekend

An investigation is underway in State College after Penn State University landmarks were targets of vandalism over graduation weekend, the school said.

The university says the Nittany Lion Shrine, Old Main and Hintz Family Alumni Center were all defaced with red paint sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Vandals broke an eye off of the iconic Nittany Lion statue and splashed it with red paint, according to PSU officials. The site was fenced off and unavailable for graduation photos while university police investigate.

"It's kind of sad," Christy Parker told affiliate WJAC in her cap and gown. "This is tradition. So all the graduates come through and take their pictures. And there was a line of people standing down here."

Red paint was used to graffiti Old Main and the Hintz Family Alumni Center, too.

NBC10 affiliate WGAL reports large red letters that read “TIME IS UP” were featured on the front door of Old Main and blue words that read “DEATH BY COP,” “DEATH BY HAZING,” “DEATH BY SUICIDE,” and “DEATH BY PSU CULTURE” covered other entrances of the historic building.

The Hintz Family Alumni Center entrance was covered in red letters that said “FTG,” according to WGAL, and a note was also written that read “Should have listened when you had the chance.” The note was signed by “ADG.”

“These are profoundly disturbing acts, at a time when many families are taking photos and celebrating the educational accomplishments of their graduates,” Penn State University said in a statement.

The vandalism at Old Main was cleaned up by midday Sunday, but it is not yet known when the Lion Shrine's repairs will finish, WJAC reports.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact University Police or submit a tip online at https://www.police.psu.edu/report-crime.