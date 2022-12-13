Passengers’ commute on PATCO may have taken a bit longer Tuesday morning after the transit agency said they had to make a “priority track repair" in Center City.

PATCO tweeted two photos of what appears to be fractured rails. They say the track "defect” was discovered Tuesday morning between the 8th and Market Street and 9/10th and Locust Street stations.

PATCO performs ongoing ultrasonic testing on the track as a preventive and safety measure to discover stress areas in rail. This area was just scanned this past weekend and did not show signs of possible or pending defect. pic.twitter.com/006lbMjmMT — PATCO (@RidePATCO) December 13, 2022

Commuters may have felt the delays as trains were “single tracking,” or using one railway for both eastbound and westbound trains, as crews worked to repair it, PATCO said.

PATCO said the particular section of track was scanned with “ultrasonic testing” for signs of stress last weekend as part of routine, preventive safety measures. PATCO said it did not show signs of possible or pending defect.

The cause of the defect wasn't immediately determined, PATCO spokesperson Mike Williams said, although a drop in temperatures is usually to blame.

PATCO said the section of rail was fixed ahead of the evening commute.