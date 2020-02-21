the roots

Part of South Philly Soon to Be ‘Avenue of The Roots’

Philly hip-hop legends The Roots are on their way to the ultimate Philly music honor: Their own stretch of a South Philly street.

If a City Council resolution is approved -- and why on earth wouldn't it be? -- a stretch of East Passyunk Avenue at South Street will soon be officially known as the "Avenue of The Roots."

That's the kind of accolade awarded to Philly music trailblazers including Patti LaBelle.

The honor seems like it's a sure thing. The sign is already up.

The Roots were founded in 1987 by Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, when the two were attending the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts.

Now, The Roots are the house band on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Each summer, they host the Roots Picnic, an all-day music festival, in Philadelphia.

