SOUTH JERSEY

Park to Be Named After Boy Killed in NJ High School Football Game Shooting

The Micah “Dew” Tennant Park will be located in the Atlantic City neighborhood the boy called home

A New Jersey park named after a 10-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting at a high school football game will open over Memorial Day weekend.

The Micah “Dew” Tennant Park will be located in the boy's neighborhood in Atlantic City, Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced Monday. The city will install a new playground area, a water feature and resurfaced basketball courts before the dedication, NJ.com reported.

Tennant, who was also known as “DJ Dew,” was shot in the neck when gunfire erupted in the stands during a Nov. 15 game between Pleasantville and Camden. He died five days later, just hours before the game was resumed.

New Jersey Feb 4

Accused NJ Football Game Shooter Arraigned on Murder Charges in Boy’s Death

Reporter Dec 1, 2019

Hundreds Mourn Boy, 10, Killed in New Jersey High School Football Game Shooting

Reporter Nov 20, 2019

Boy, 10, Dies After Being Shot at New Jersey High School Football Game

A 15-year-old boy was also grazed in the incident.

Six men were charged in the shooting, including a 27-year-old man who was shot. Authorities have said he was targeted by the shooter.

The man accused of firing the shots, Alvin Wyatt, pleaded not guilty last month to murder, two counts of attempted murder and two weapons offenses.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

SOUTH JERSEYNew Jerseyatlantic cityPleasantvilleMicah Tennant
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us