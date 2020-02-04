What to Know Alvin Wyatt faces murder and related charges in the Nov. 15, 2019 shooting that killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant.

The shooting took place during a playoff football game between Pleasantville and Camden high schools.

The interrupted football game was later completed at the Philadelphia Eagles' stadium.

A man accused of killing 10-year-old Micah Tennant during a high school football playoff game in Pleasantville, New Jersey, last year has been indicted for murder.

An Atlantic County grand jury also indicted Alvin Wyatt with two counts of attempted murder and weapons charges stemming from the shooting at the Nov. 15, 2019 football game between Pleasantville and Camden high schools, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said in a news release Tuesday.

Tennant was struck in the neck by a bullet as he sat on bleachers watching the game. He fell into a coma from his injuries while being treated at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

He would die a few days later.

Pleasantville High School is about seven miles west of Atlantic City — where Tennant lived. The stands were packed to see the top-seeded Greyhounds take on the No. 4-seeded Panthers.

Videos obtained by The Associated Press and NBC10 showed people hitting the ground, running from the bleachers and jumping over chain-link fences as gunfire erupted. At least six gunshots were audible in a Jersey Sports Zone video, which also showed players stopping mid-play, looking at the stands and then turning to run.

Panicked spectators and some players knocked down a fence in their haste to escape the field.

One of two other people struck by bullets, 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah, allegedly was the intended target, police have said. Abdullah, who allegedly brought a gun to the game, has also been charged in the shooting. A 15-year-old was grazed by a bullet.

Wyatt was captured in the end zone moments after the shooting by a Pleasantville officer assigned to the game, Tyner said.

Tyner promised to prosecute Wyatt to the fullest extent of the law.

Others were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, police said.

After the shooting, they were seen driving toward Atlantic City with their headlights off, officials said. They were chased by a police officer and one of the passengers threw a gun off a drawbridge, investigators said. That gun was later recovered.

The two high school teams finished their game at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles. The teams played the remaining minutes at the Linc with free passes distributed to the players' parents and family members. The game was closed to the general public.

Both teams were greeted by members of the Eagles prior to the game. Camden ultimately won 22-0.

Wyatt remains jailed. His attorney didn't comment on his behalf following a November court appearance.