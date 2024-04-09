Paramedic stole 132 times from Plymouth Township Home Depot, police say

Police in Plymouth Township are investigating after a man -- a former paramedic at a local ambulance company, officials said -- was arrested on Friday, last week, after he had been accused of stealing from a Home Depot in the township as many as 132 times.

According to police, on Friday, Jason Davis, 42, of Conshohocken, surrendered to officials after being charged with more than 130 thefts from a Home Depot store along Alan Wood Road, as well as corruption of minors, as he is alleged to have brought children with him at least five times during the alleged commission of crimes.

Officials said Davis, allegedly, operated a "ticket-switching" scheme in which he would change prices of expensive items with those of cheaper goods. He also stole items by neglecting to scan them when using self-checkout registers, police said.

And, in at least five instances, police said, Davis brought underaged children along with him as he, allegedly, committed these thefts.

At time, police said, Davis stole from the Home Depot while wearing his official uniform for an ambulance company where, officials claimed, he was employed as a paramedic -- though police did not specify which ambulance company's uniform he was alleged to have worn.

Police believe that, since July of 2023, Davis conducted this theft scheme 132 times and stole more than $20,000 in merchandise from the store.

He has been arrested and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 16.