Pair Pleads Guilty in Deadly Shooting at Pat's King of Steaks

A couple has pleaded guilty following the slaying of a 22-year-old man outside the South Philly cheesesteak shop in 2021

By Hayden Mitman

The District Attorney's office announced that the two people involved in the July 22, 2021 slaying of a 22-year-old man outside the popular tourist attraction, Pat's King of Steaks in South Philadelphia, have pleaded guilty to their roles in the crime.

On Monday, the DA's office said that Paul Burkert, 37, of Reading, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and related charges for the deadly shooting of 22-year-old David Padro, Jr.

Burkert's girlfriend, Jamie Frick, 38, of Newmanstown, also pleaded guilty to charges of assault and reckless endangerment her role in the incident.

The incident occurred after the two men got into an argument -- that many patrons of the eatery along South 9th Street caught on cell phone video.

The argument allegedly began after Burkert tapped Padro’s car outside the restaurant.

Burkert and Frick are expected to be sentenced in June.

