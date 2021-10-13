Pennsylvania

Pa. Murder Suspect Asks Trial Judge to Preside Over Wedding

“We’ll take care of it next week,” the judge said

Figurines of a woman in a wedding dress and a man wearing a suit stand atop a wedding cake with their backs turned toward the camera.
Getty Images

Love was on the court docket when a man accused of murder in Pennsylvania made an unusual request of the judge who will preside over his trial.

Kashawn Flowers' lawyer on Tuesday asked York County Judge Harry Ness whether he'd consider marrying Flowers and his girlfriend. Attorney Brian Perry acknowledged it was the first time he had ever made such a request.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Flowers is accused of gunning down a man in York in August 2014.

His girlfriend would not be a witness at the trial, his attorney said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Delaware 1 hour ago

U. Del. Accused of Slow Response to Brutal Domestic Violence Attack

The Lineup 2 hours ago

Pushing to Pick Up the Pace, Clear Shipping Backlog: The Lineup

Prosecutors did not object and neither did the judge. But the marriage is on hold until after the trial.

“We’ll take care of it next week,” the judge said.

Flowers remains held in the county jail without bail.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaYork County
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us