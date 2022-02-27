Pa. Liquor Control Board Removes Russian Products From Stores

What to Know The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has removed all Russian-made products from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores as a show of solidarity and support for Ukraine.

Only two products stocked in Pennsylvania liquor stores, Russian Standard and Ustianochka 80-proof vodkas, and about a half-dozen Special Order brands come from Russia, according to the PLCB.

The PLCB’s decision follows a letter from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf early Sunday afternoon urging them to remove Russian products from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has removed all Russian-made products from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores as a show of solidarity and support for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

The PLCB also announced Russian-made special order products will no longer be available in stores.

“As of today, these products will no longer be sold or procured by the PLCB,” Board Chairman Tim Holden said.” Given the evolving political-economic climate, it’s just the right thing to do.”

The PLCB also said they will not be restricting sales of Russian-branded products that are not sourced from Russia, stating that doing so could unfairly and adversely impact those brands.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of alcoholic beverages in Pennsylvania, operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers and handlers.

“I have joined with leaders across the nation and across the world in condemning these attacks and expressing support for the people of Ukraine,” Gov. Wolf said. “I appreciate the board’s efforts to quickly identify Russian-sourced products currently being sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores. I urge the board to take these further actions as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine, and an expression of our collective revulsion with the unprovoked actions of the Russian state.”

Gov. Wolf also condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine last week.