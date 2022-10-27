Pa. Family Remembers Dad Who Died After Watching Beloved Phillies Make the World Series

Lifelong Phillies fan and Allentown resident Charlie Abromitis died Monday after a seven-month long battle with cancer -- but not before he was able to see his favorite team make it to the world series.

Abromitis, 57, was surrounded by his family and the Phils for the last few months, with his love for both keeping him smiling.

In fact, Abromitis was decked out in full Fightin’ Phils gear as his family watched the game Sunday against the San Diego Padres from their living room.

“We told him the Phils won,” daughter Regan said. “He gave a little smile and kind of moved around a little bit. Just a little fidgety and went back to sleep.”

His three children, Regan, Mason and Macey, told NBC10 of the countless Phillies-related memories they shared with their father:

For Halloween in 2008, the Abromitises traveled from Lehigh County to Center City for the Phillies’ victory parade the last time they won the world series.

This year, the family was able to watch the playoffs from Charlie’s hospital room at Penn Hospital.

“Every year, we went to opening day for the Phillies, and we never got to go to spring training up until two years ago,” Mason said. “We finally got to make a trip down, and it was one of the best memories we have of the Phillies.”

The family will be honoring their father with a Phillies-themed funeral on Monday - complete with a branded urn - just before the first Phillies world series game at home in 13 years.