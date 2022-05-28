Pa. Electricity Rates To Rise by up to 46%: Here's How It Could Affect You

Pennsylvanians may spend more on electricity this summer as the weather warms up and utilities contend with a surge in energy costs stemming from rising oil and gas prices.

Energy supply costs, which account for about half of a typical residential electric bill, will increase between 6% and 45% across the state depending on the supplier beginning June 1, according to the state’s Public Utility Commission.

If you're a West Penn Power customer, for example, your electricity charge is going up 44.6%.

In Philadelphia, the average PECO customer will see an 8.1% increase in their electric charge from 7.07 cents per kWh to 7.64 cents, the smallest increase in the state

Customers of PPL Electric, which serves Lehigh Valley, parts of Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks Counties, can expect to pay 38% more.

Here's the full list:

Citizens’ Electric , up from 7.3995 cents to 9.3667 cents per kWh (26.6%);

, up from 7.3995 cents to 9.3667 cents per kWh (26.6%); Met-Ed , up from 6.832 cents to 7.936 cents per kWh (16.1%);

, up from 6.832 cents to 7.936 cents per kWh (16.1%); Penelec , up from 6.232 cents to 8.443 cents per kWh (35.4%);

, up from 6.232 cents to 8.443 cents per kWh (35.4%); Penn Power, up from 7.082 cents to 8.694 cents per kWh (22.7%);

up from 7.082 cents to 8.694 cents per kWh (22.7%); PPL , up from 8.941 cents to 12.366 cents per kWh (38.3%);

, up from 8.941 cents to 12.366 cents per kWh (38.3%); Wellsboro Electric , up from 7.7569 cents to 9.592 cents per kWh (23.7%); and

, up from 7.7569 cents to 9.592 cents per kWh (23.7%); and West Penn Power, up from 5.667 cents to 8.198 cents per kWh (44.6%);

How can I save money?

There are several ways to conserve energy and shave a few bucks off your electric bill. One option consumers may want to explore is their utility’s voluntary Standard Offer Program.

The option gives customers the ability to receive electricity from a competitive supplier at a fixed price of 7% below the utility’s current price to compare.

The discount is locked through 12 billing cycles but heads up, there may not be participating suppliers in all areas.