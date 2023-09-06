Penn's Landing

Officials to break ground on $329 million park project at Penn's Landing

Governor Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other elected officials will celebrate the start of a project that will cap I-95 and connect Center City to the Delaware Riverfront

By Hayden Mitman

A rendering of the park project planned for Penn's Landing.
Delaware River Waterfront Corperation

State and local officials are set to gather in Penn's Landing on Wednesday morning to break ground on a massive multimillion dollar project intended to transform Philadelphia's waterfront by capping I-95 and creating a park to connect the city to the river.

On Wednesday, officials are set to speak at 9:30 a.m. at Penn's Landing to break ground for the $329 million Park at Penn's Landing project.

Once complete, the park, organizers have said the 11.5-acre public space is expected to offer a "flexible open space for performances and festivals; food and drink options; a new play area; a relocated RiverRink for ice skating in the Winter; and a water play area to cool off in the Summer."

On Tuesday, PennDOT closed a pedestrian bridge over I-95 at Walnut Street in preparation for this project.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

That bridge is expected to be closed through summer of 2027 to give contractors time to "dismantle the existing covered area and construct a new concrete cover over I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut streets that extends east over Columbus Boulevard at Penn’s Landing."

During the closure, PennDOT will have pedestrians use Dock Street to cross over I-95.

Wednesday's groundbreaking will be shown live at the top of this story beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

The Lineup 28 mins ago

Fall allergies arrive in full force: The Lineup

danelo cavalcante 3 hours ago

Schools close as search for escaped killer enters Day 7 in Pa. suburbs

Also, PennDOT plans to regularly provide updates on this project at www.95revive.com and ParkatPennsLanding.com.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Penn's Landing
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us