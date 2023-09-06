State and local officials are set to gather in Penn's Landing on Wednesday morning to break ground on a massive multimillion dollar project intended to transform Philadelphia's waterfront by capping I-95 and creating a park to connect the city to the river.

On Wednesday, officials are set to speak at 9:30 a.m. at Penn's Landing to break ground for the $329 million Park at Penn's Landing project.

Once complete, the park, organizers have said the 11.5-acre public space is expected to offer a "flexible open space for performances and festivals; food and drink options; a new play area; a relocated RiverRink for ice skating in the Winter; and a water play area to cool off in the Summer."

On Tuesday, PennDOT closed a pedestrian bridge over I-95 at Walnut Street in preparation for this project.

That bridge is expected to be closed through summer of 2027 to give contractors time to "dismantle the existing covered area and construct a new concrete cover over I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut streets that extends east over Columbus Boulevard at Penn’s Landing."

During the closure, PennDOT will have pedestrians use Dock Street to cross over I-95.

Wednesday's groundbreaking will be shown live at the top of this story beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Also, PennDOT plans to regularly provide updates on this project at www.95revive.com and ParkatPennsLanding.com.