Watch: Officials announce charges following raucous car meetups across Philly

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are set to announce charges against an individual who is believed to have participated in dangerous car meetups on Saturday

By Hayden Mitman

Members of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and other law enforcement agencies are expected to announce charges against an individual who, officials claim, participated n in a dangerous car meetup that occurred in the city's Northeast section last Saturday.

During the day's event, officials are also expected to discuss their ongoing efforts to "keeping communities across the city safe from these gatherings," the District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Officials with the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, local law enforcement agencies and other city offices are expected to announce charges after car meetups causes issues and damaged police vehicles last weekend. The event will be held at 1:30 p.m. and it will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

At least five police vehicles were damaged last weekend as police officials worked to disperse large crowds gathered at car meetups throughout Philadelphia, including outside of City Hall and at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Outside City Hall, NBC10's camera found a patrol vehicle with a smashed windshield, where officials said, attendees of a car meetup stomped on the window as officers attempted to break up crowds.

Following those incident, the Philadelphia Police Department announced that it will be assigning "dozens of officers to address these illegal gatherings" for this upcoming weekend.

Police officials said these officers will focus on the large, dangerous vehicular gatherings that have been forming throughout the city.

A key part of these efforts is having officers in the Criminal Intelligence Unit gather data to learn of these events prior to their formation, which, officials said, is an approach that has been successful in the past.

