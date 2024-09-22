Police vehicles damaged as officers respond to car meet ups at City Hall

At least two police vehicles were damaged overnight as police officials worked to disperse large crowds gathered at car meet-ups outside of City Hall and at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

One police vehicle could be seen on Sunday morning outside City Hall with a smashed windshield, where officials said, attendees of a car meet up stomped on the window as officers attempted to break up these crowds overnight.

This Philadelphia police cruiser was damaged during the illegal car meetup outside of city hall. Police tell me the tires were flattened. Members of the meetup also broke the windshield of a police truck. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/8Tu5JBjbn3 — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) September 22, 2024

According to police, a second police vehicle was also damaged after people in the crowd flattened the vehicle's tires.

As of about 7 a.m., police have not announced any arrests or injuries following the evening's activities.

Officials have also not yet provided details on the extent of the events over the evening, though videos available on social media have showed attendees vehicles doing donuts in the roadway outside City Hall.

Police officials are expected to provide an update on the response to the car meetups at some point on Sunday.

The investigation into these incidents, they said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.