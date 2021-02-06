South Philadelphia

Officer Hurt Racing Toward Scene of Armed Robbery

It’s unclear who was at fault for the crash

By NBC10 Staff

A Philadelphia police officer was hurt in a crash while racing to the scene of an armed robbery in South Philadelphia early Saturday.

The officer was on the way to a report of a robbery at a Dunkin Donuts on the 2600 block of S. 18th Street just before 5 a.m. when his or her police SUV collided with a civilian sedan less than a mile away, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The front driver’s side of the SUV and the front passenger’s side of the sedan sustained damage.

The officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation and listed in stable condition. The civilian’s condition was not immediately known.

It’s unclear who was at fault for the crash. Meanwhile, no injuries were reported at the scene of the robbery.

