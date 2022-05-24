Off-Duty Officer Killed in Motorcycle Crash in South Philly

An off-duty police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in South Philadelphia Tuesday evening.

The 27-year-old officer was riding out of a parking lot along the 3300 block of South Broad Street around 7 p.m. when he collided with a car passing by. The officer was thrown off his motorcycle and died from his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, officials said.

Police have not yet revealed the officer’s identity. They continue to investigate the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.