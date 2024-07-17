Norwegian Cruise Line to offer trips out of Philadelphia in 2026

Get ready to book a trip to the islands! In a few years you will be able to cruise out of Philadelphia again.

The Port of Philadelphia announced that it will commence cruise operations in 2026, welcoming Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian will dock it's Norwegian Jewel - which has the capacity to accommodate 2,300 guests - in Philadelphia offering cruises to various places.

Officials said during the summer 2026 season, Norwegian Jewel will offer seven-to-nine-day voyages to the island paradise of Bermuda, where the ship will dock overnight, giving guests time to enjoy all the island has to offer.

Then during the cooler months, from Sept. 5 through Oct. 7, 2026, Norwegian Jewel will sail 10 and 11-day voyages to Canada and New England.

“As the first passenger cruise line to homeport in Philadelphia in many years, the arrival of Norwegian Jewel is a key milestone for NCL and our partners at the Port of Philadelphia,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests from the area and surrounding cities starting spring 2026 and offering them the vacation of a lifetime.”

The ship will alternate homeports between Philadelphia and Quebec City, according to officials.

Officials said economic impact from cruise vessels is significant. The new ship could generate over 2,000 jobs and over $40 million in annual county and state tax revenue.

“The Port of Philadelphia plays a significant role in making our Commonwealth an economic leader on the global stage supporting thousands of local jobs and connecting millions of people with the best of what Philadelphia and the Commonwealth has to offer. Now, with the addition of Norwegian Cruise Line coming to the Port in 2026, millions of Pennsylvanians and passengers from across the region will have another reason to visit Philadelphia’s waterfront,” Governor Josh Shapiro said in a news release. “With all eyes on Philadelphia as we prepare to host our country’s 250th birthday in 2026, the Port will continue to help support and grow Philadelphia tourism to create economic opportunity for our region, workers, and businesses.”

Officials said the Port of Philadelphia will prepare over the next two years and work with organizations across the state to rebuild its cruise business.

For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line’s visit www.ncl.com.