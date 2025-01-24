A SWAT team responded to a Northeast Philadelphia home Friday morning after police said someone inside fired shots at officers.

Police officers first responded to the house on the 7500 block of Verree Road just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2025, after getting a 911 call about a man with armed with a gun, police said.

"Upon arrival at the scene, the unidentified male fired shots at police officers through the front door," police said in a news release.

Police didn't immediately return fire, investigators said.

A barricade situation was declared around 7:09 a.m. and SWAT was called to the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported as of a little after 8 a.m., police said.

Just before 9 a.m., Philadelphia police said they had the suspected gunman in custody.