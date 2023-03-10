Northeast Philadelphia

Driver Dies in T-Bone Crash Near Northeast Philly Mall

The wreck happened late Thursday night along Knights Road in Northeast Philadelphia

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver died in a T-bone crash near a Northeast Philadelphia mall late Thursday night.

The driver was likely speeding southbound on Knights Road, near Philadelphia Mills, when he lost control of his car and swerved into oncoming traffic around 11 p.m., Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The car was then T-boned by a man who was driving his pickup truck northbound, police said.

The 24-year-old driver of the car died later at the hospital, Small said. The pickup truck driver was treated at the hospital in stable condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police spent time overnight investigating the wreck.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Northeast Philadelphiafirst alert traffic
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us