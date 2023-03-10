Driver Dies in T-Bone Crash Near Northeast Philly Mall

A driver died in a T-bone crash near a Northeast Philadelphia mall late Thursday night.

The driver was likely speeding southbound on Knights Road, near Philadelphia Mills, when he lost control of his car and swerved into oncoming traffic around 11 p.m., Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The car was then T-boned by a man who was driving his pickup truck northbound, police said.

The 24-year-old driver of the car died later at the hospital, Small said. The pickup truck driver was treated at the hospital in stable condition.

Police spent time overnight investigating the wreck.