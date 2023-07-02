Northbound I-95 reopened in Chester after police activity

UPDATE: As of 1:53 p.m., I-95 has been reopened to traffic.
Police activity shutdown all lanes on I-95 northbound between exits 4 and 5 in Chester on Sunday afternoon.
As of about 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, the Southbound lanes had re-opened after also being shut for about an hour.
Traffic was being diverted around the police activity and, officials have not provided any explanation for the shutdown.
Officials have said there will be more information available once this incident is cleared.
As of 1:53 p.m., the roadway was reopened to traffic.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
