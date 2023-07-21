A man was gunned down just feet from Broad Street moments after picking up food from a popular North Philadelphia restaurant overnight.

"We can clearly say that our 33-year-old homicide victim was picking up takeout food when he got into an altercation it appears -- or at least a conversation -- with a male and a female, which lasted a few minutes," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said of what could be seen on surveillance video. "And then you can see the three of them on the street... and that's when a male shooter pulls a gun and fires the multiple shots."

A woman flagged down police officers to tell them that there was a man down on the sidewalk of Belfield Avenue at Courtland Street -- right by North Broad Street -- in the Logan section of North Philadelphia, Small said.

Police rushed the semi-conscious man to a nearby hospital where he died early Friday morning, Small said.

Surveillance video shows the gunman get into a what appeared to be a white or light-colored SUV that drove off West on Courtland, investigators said. It was unclear if the woman he was with got into the same vehicle.

Investigators found ballistic evidence that at least 12 shots had been fired at close range, Small said.

"Clearly the shooter or shooters walked right up onto this individual and fired the 12 shots," Small said.

The shooting victim had a handgun on him when he showed up at the hospital, but it appeared he never got a chance to fire it, Small said.

Moments before the shooting he could be seen picking up food from the popular Sid Booker's Shrimp Corner restaurant along North Broad Street.

Entering Friday, there were 236 homicides in Philadelphia, according to data gathered by Philadelphia Police. That's down 23% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.