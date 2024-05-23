9 charged in burglary ring that targeted Main Line homes

Police announced charges against multiple people in connection to a burglary ring in which the suspects targeted various high-end homes throughout the Main Line and Philadelphia suburbs over the span of several months.

On Dec. 9, 2023, Claudeo Fuentez-Soto, 25, of Chile, was arrested as he fled the scene of a burglary on Woodleave Road in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, investigators said. After his arrest, police linked Fuentez-Soto to six additional burglaries in Villanova, Newtown Square, Tredyffrin Township, Easttown Township and Willistown Township. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility awaiting trial on all charges.

On Dec. 22, 2023, a burglary took place on Brynlawn Road in Villanova and another on Rock Creek Road in Gladwyne. Police identified the suspect’s vehicle which they said was also involved in prior burglaries in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Police said the vehicle traveled north through New York and was eventually stopped in Connecticut the next day. The four suspects inside were in possession of burglary tools as well as stolen items, according to investigators.

Police identified the suspects as Jason Anthony Flores-Caro, 31, of Chile, Facundo Russell-Moran, 30, of Argentina, Guiovanni Hernan Saladrigas-Garcia, 28, and Franco Antonio Saladrigas-Garcia, 31. Investigators said Flores-Caro also has ties to Florida and New York.

On March 23, 2024, a burglary was committed on Williamson Road in Gladwyne. The next day, a burglary occurred on Pinewood Road in Villanova while another burglary occurred in Plymouth Township.

Investigators used surveillance video to identify a vehicle involved in all three burglaries. On March 26, 2024, Upper Makefield Police investigated another burglary and impounded the suspect’s vehicle on an unrelated matter, investigators said. Investigators then linked the driver of the vehicle, identified as 30-year-old Diego Marambio-Diaz, as the suspect in all three burglaries. He is currently in custody on an unrelated matter.

Finally, on April 23, 2024, a burglary occurred on John Barry Drive in Bryn Mawr while another burglary occurred on Cedar Lane in Villanova. That night, Upper Merion police conducted a traffic stop in connection to the investigation and found burglary tools as well as stolen items inside the vehicle, officials said.

The two people inside the car were identified as 22-year-old Jeffrey Saldarriaga, a Peruvian national with ties to New Jersey, and Johasir Cisterna, a 22-year-old Peruvian national with ties to Maryland.

Both men were charged with the April 23 burglaries and other related offenses. They were both remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on April 25 in lieu of $75,000 cash bail.

Police then identified 26-year-old Manuel Alejandro Itzig Tennenbaum Vidal of Chile as a third suspect in the burglaries. He was arrested on May 21, 2024, on a warrant by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Online court records don’t list attorney information for any of the suspects.

Police continue to investigate. If you have any additional information on the burglary ring, call Lower Merion Police at 610-649-1000 or 610-645-6228.