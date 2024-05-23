‘Phanatic approved': Phillies unveil new Philly-themed Nike Dunks

Sneaker-heads, listen up! Nike is about to drop new shoes that represent the City of Brotherly Love.

The Phillies, with the help of the Phanatic, made an announcement Wednesday on social media introducing the new "Philly" Nike Dunk Low.

The kicks are in collaboration with two Philadelphia sneaker boutiques - Lapstone & Hammer and Creme 321.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The sneakers feature Kelly Green laces with geographic coordinates of Philadelphia. And on the back, Philly is written in colorful print.

If you are interested in purchasing a pair, the shoes will be available on May 30 at Lapstone & Hammer and Creme 321, then on June 1 at the Phillies team store and other select boutiques.

The shoes retail at $135 and they are "Phanatic approved."