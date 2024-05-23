Philadelphia Phillies

‘Phanatic approved': Phillies unveil new Philly-themed Nike Dunks

The sneakers feature Kelly Green laces with geographic coordinates of Philadelphia

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sneaker-heads, listen up! Nike is about to drop new shoes that represent the City of Brotherly Love.

The Phillies, with the help of the Phanatic, made an announcement Wednesday on social media introducing the new "Philly" Nike Dunk Low.

24/7 Philadelphia news stream: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The kicks are in collaboration with two Philadelphia sneaker boutiques - Lapstone & Hammer and Creme 321.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The sneakers feature Kelly Green laces with geographic coordinates of Philadelphia. And on the back, Philly is written in colorful print.

If you are interested in purchasing a pair, the shoes will be available on May 30 at Lapstone & Hammer and Creme 321, then on June 1 at the Phillies team store and other select boutiques.

The shoes retail at $135 and they are "Phanatic approved."

Philadelphia Phillies

Complete coverage of the Fightin' Phils and their MLB rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Phillies May 22

NBC10, T62 hosted the 10th annual Weather Education Day at Citizens Bank Park

Philadelphia Phillies 3 hours ago

“Philly” Nike Low Dunks hitting stores this month

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia PhilliesPhiladelphiaPhilliesNike
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us