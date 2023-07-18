Police in Philadelphia were busy overnight as two separate shootings in Feltonville and Strawberry Mansion left two people dead and another hurt.

Gas station drive-by

A group of people was hanging out at a gas station Hunting Park Avenue and Front Street in the Feltonville section when at least one gunman fired nearly 30 shots from a white sedan just after 11 p.m., Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Two people were shot and taken to nearby hospitals.

A 35-year-old man -- later identified as Jameel Cooper of the Olney neighborhood -- was shot in the chest, Small said. He died a short time later.

A man in his early 20s was listed in stable condition after being grazed in the stomach.

Man shot to death in minivan

Then, police in Philadelphia were called just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to the corner of Diamond Street and Ridge Avenue in Strawberry Mansion, Small said. Responding officers found a man in his 50s shot to death in a parked minivan on the corner.

He was shot in the head and the torso while apparently sitting in the backseat, investigators said. The van was found with the back sliding door open and the man in back.

Neighbors in the area know the man who was killed, investigators said.

Philadelphia homicide investigators hope to use real-time crime cameras to find the killer, Small said.

No arrests have been made yet in either shooting.

Philadelphia's growing homicide total

Entering Tuesday, there were at least 232 homicides reported so far this year in Philadelphia, according to data released by Philadelphia police. That's down 22% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.