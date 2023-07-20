Philadelphia police are investigating after a triple shooting left one man dead and two others injured.

It happened on the 5800 block of Mascher Street, at about 8:24 p.m., Thursday night in Philadelphia.

A 25-year-old man was shot one time in the back, transported to the hospital by a private vehicle, and pronounced dead.

Additionally, a 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were shot, and transported to the hospital. Both were placed in stable condition.

Police tell NBC10 one of the victims ran over to a nearby home and 10 spent shell casings were located at the scene.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.