Masked Men Hop Out of Car on Broad Street, Shoot 6 People

A group of masked men hopped out of a car on North Broad Street early Friday morning and began shooting at a group of people gathered on a corner. Six people wound up shot.

Philadelphia police believe the shooting around 1 a.m. at North Broad and Colwyn Street in the Hunting Park neighborhood could be gang related.

Surveillance video shows a car pulling up to a group of people on the corner then men in ski masks getting out of the car and shooting, police said. The people on the corner began to run, one of them returning fire as he ran down the 1300 block of Colwyn Street.

Police rushed the man who apparently returned fire to the hospital for gunshot wounds to his lower extremities, investigators said. Four other men and a woman would then turn at local hospitals with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities as well.

All the people who were shot were listed in stable condition, police said.

At least one of the other gunshot victims tried to get into a home as he fled, but he was kicked out, police said.

Police found evidence that at least 20 shots were fired.

Investigators said the shooting appeared to be gang related.

A neighbor who didn't want to be identified called for an end to the gun violence.

