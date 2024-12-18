Norristown's police chief resigns less than a month after being placed on leave

Less than a month after being placed on leave, the chief of police in one Montgomery County town has resigned, according to a spokesperson for the municipality.

Norristown Police Department chief Jacqueline Bailey-Davis resigned on Tuesday, Dec. 17, officials said. The resignation is effective immediately.

Bailey-Davis has been working in this position since Jan. 2, 2024, according to a statement from officials.

Officials with Norristown said that the police department will continue to operate normally as the search for a new police chief is ongoing.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This comes just weeks after officials in Norristown announced that Bailey-Davis was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 25 without providing any reason for the move.