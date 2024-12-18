Pennsylvania

Norristown's police chief resigns less than a month after being placed on leave

Jacqueline Bailey-Davis resigned from her role as Chief of Police for the Norristown Police Department after she was placed on leave on Nov. 25

By NBC10 Staff

Norristown's Chief of Police Jacqueline Bailey-Davis.

Less than a month after being placed on leave, the chief of police in one Montgomery County town has resigned, according to a spokesperson for the municipality.

Norristown Police Department chief Jacqueline Bailey-Davis resigned on Tuesday, Dec. 17, officials said. The resignation is effective immediately.

Bailey-Davis has been working in this position since Jan. 2, 2024, according to a statement from officials.

Officials with Norristown said that the police department will continue to operate normally as the search for a new police chief is ongoing.

This comes just weeks after officials in Norristown announced that Bailey-Davis was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 25 without providing any reason for the move.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaMontgomery County
