Norristown official asks for ‘understanding' as police chief placed on leave

The chief of police in Norristown, Montgomery County, has been placed on leave, "effective immediately," officials in the municipality announced on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.

However, in a statement, Norristown's municipal administrator Leonard Lightner, refused to provide further information on why Norristown Chief of Police Jacqueline Bailey-Davis was placed on administrative leave.

“This decision was made after careful consideration and is not taken lightly. The Municipality recognizes the complexities and challenges associated with leadership in public service and remains committed to ensuring transparency and accountability while respecting the confidentiality of personnel matters," read a statement from Lightner. “While we cannot comment on specific details related to Chief Bailey-Davis’s leave at this time, we want to reaffirm our commitment to public safety, collaboration, and addressing the concerns of our community."

In a statement, Lightner noted that Bailey-Davis was sworn-in as Norristown police chief on Jan. 2, 2024 and promised police operations in the community would not be impacted by Bailey-Davis' leave.

“The council and municipal leadership are focused on maintaining stability within the police department and supporting its ongoing efforts to serve the residents of Norristown effectively," Lightner wrote in a statement. “We ask for the community’s understanding and patience as we navigate this matter. Our priority remains to uphold the trust of our residents and ensure the safety and well-being of all who visit, have businesses in Norristown and call Norristown home.”

