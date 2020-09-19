No Reports of Injuries as Lehigh Valley Mall is Evacuated After Report of Gunfire

Police including state troopers and Whitehall Township officers were on scene at the Lehigh Valley Mall after shoppers heard gunshots, according to the Morning Call newspaper.

NBC10 is on the scene as well and has not confirmed if shots were fired. Police have not given word on if anyone was injured.

According to the Morning Call, officers were evacuating the mall store-by-store after a large police presence arrived just before 5 p.m.

A group of shoppers told NBC10 that they took cover in a store until they were told they could leave.

Video shared with NBC10 by a Twitter user shows law enforcement personnel carrying long guns through the mall near the JC Penney store.