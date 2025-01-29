NJ teacher, basketball coach had sex with underaged student, police say

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey have arrested and charged a high school teacher and head coach of a high school girls' basketball team on allegations that claim he sexually assaulted an underaged student.

Officials announced Wednesday that Justin McGhee, 35, of Ocean Township, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, and he has been charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, the charges step from an investigation that, allegedly, revealed that McGhee -- who serves as a teacher and head coach of the girls' basketball team for Middletown High School North in Middletown, New Jersey -- had engaged in sexual acts with a victim under the age of 18 beginning sometime late last year.

He has since been placed on leave by the school district, officials said.

Law enforcement officials said that McGhee was taken into custody and taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution where he is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Also, officials said that this incident is still under investigation and they are asking anyone who may have information about McGhee's activities to contact the Detective Ricardo Cruz of the Middletown Township Police Department at 732-615-2120.