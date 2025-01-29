New Jersey

NJ teacher, basketball coach had sex with underaged student, police say

A 35-year-old teacher and coach of the girls' basketball team at Middletown High School North in Middletown, NJ, has been attested and charged following claims that he engaged in sex acts with a student

By Hayden Mitman

Telemundo 60

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey have arrested and charged a high school teacher and head coach of a high school girls' basketball team on allegations that claim he sexually assaulted an underaged student.

Officials announced Wednesday that Justin McGhee, 35, of Ocean Township, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, and he has been charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

According to police, the charges step from an investigation that, allegedly, revealed that McGhee -- who serves as a teacher and head coach of the girls' basketball team for Middletown High School North in Middletown, New Jersey -- had engaged in sexual acts with a victim under the age of 18 beginning sometime late last year.

He has since been placed on leave by the school district, officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Law enforcement officials said that McGhee was taken into custody and taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution where he is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Also, officials said that this incident is still under investigation and they are asking anyone who may have information about McGhee's activities to contact the Detective Ricardo Cruz of the Middletown Township Police Department at 732-615-2120.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us