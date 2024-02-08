NJ substitute teacher charged after allegedly sexually assaulting teen for years, prosecutors say

A substitute teacher who works in Burlington County, New Jersey has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl, according to authorities.

Rebecca Coddington, 27, of Browns Mills has been charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, six counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said during an investigation, detectives from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Gloucester Township Police Department had learned during an investigation that a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted multiple times by Coddington at a private residence in Gloucester Township during the period of Sept. 2019, until Dec. 29 of last year.

Coddington was a substitute teacher in the Runnemede Public School District, but no allegations have

been brought forward involving students, prosecutors said.

Authorities said Coddington was arrested in Gloucester Township on Feb. 5 and is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing on Friday.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is being asked to contact Detective Luis Sibaja of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 856-225-8682 or Detective Daniel Ritz of the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-374-5705.