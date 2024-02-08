Del. girl, 12, arrested after slashing boy's face with box cutter, police say

Police in Delaware are investigating after a 12-year-old girl slashed the face of another student at George Read Middle School in New Castle, Del. on Monday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 1:35 p.m. on Monday, when officers were called to George Read Middle School, on the 300 block of E. Basin Road in New Castle, Del., after an assault was reported.

Officials said that an investigation revealed that a 12-year-old girl had brought a box cutter from home and assaulted an 11-year-old boy while they were together in class.

The girl was removed from the classroom by teachers and, officials said, the boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for an injury to his face.

The girl turned herself in to law enforcement officials on Wednesday, police said. She was arraigned and released to a guardian on $8,000 unsecured bail, police said.