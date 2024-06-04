NJ pallet warehouse goes up in flames

The night sky above Springfield Township, in Burlington County, New Jersey was lit by the flames of a four alarm fire as it tore through a pallet warehouse on Monday night.

According to officials, the fire, at Tommy's Pallets, located along Route 206 in Springfield Township, started at about 8:44 p.m.

Over the course of the evening, fire crews worked for several hours to get the flames under control.

Eventually, by about 1:50 a.m., on Tuesday morning, the fire was placed under control.

Officials said there were no injuries in this fire.