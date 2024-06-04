New Jersey

NJ pallet warehouse goes up in flames

On Monday night, a fire tore through Tommy's Pallets, located in Springfield Township, NJ, along Route 206. The fire took hours for crews to get under control though, officials said, no one was injured in the incident

By NBC10 Staff

The night sky above Springfield Township, in Burlington County, New Jersey was lit by the flames of a four alarm fire as it tore through a pallet warehouse on Monday night.

According to officials, the fire, at Tommy's Pallets, located along Route 206 in Springfield Township, started at about 8:44 p.m.

Over the course of the evening, fire crews worked for several hours to get the flames under control.

Eventually, by about 1:50 a.m., on Tuesday morning, the fire was placed under control.

Officials said there were no injuries in this fire.

