New Jersey

NJ Mom Indicted for ‘Emotionless' Murder of 4-Year-Old Son

Elina Gutti, also known as Olga Singhania was indicted Thursday with the murder of the 4-year-old son back in February.

By Gerardo Pons

A New Jersey mother, who called 911 after suffering minor wrist injuries, is now being accused of killing her 4-year-old son by slitting his throat.

Elina Gutti, 38, of South Bound Brook, was indicted Thursday with first-degree murder and two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon after reportedly killing her son, 4-year-old Aiden Singhania, with two kitchen knifes.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It all happened on Feb 6, at approximately 2:28 a.m, police say, when Gutti called 911 for an 'unexplained' injury on her wrist. Upon further investigation, officers located Singhania with a slit throat.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 5 hours ago

Ex-Pilot Sentenced for Exposing Himself, Watching Porn on Flight From Philly

Philadelphia 7 hours ago

Plea Deal Frees Philadelphia Man After 29 Years in Prison

Investigators say Singhania's body was found next to Gutti's bed since they frequently shared bedrooms. Two kitchen knives were also recovered next to the bed.

Police tell NJ.com Gutti “did not show any emotion” when arrested back in February, with only saying “This is pretty serious,” upon being detained.

Singhania was pronounced deceased at 3:17 a.m. at the scene.

Gutti remains lodged in the Somerset County Jail after being ordered detained pending trial by a Somerset County Superior Court Judge.

Singhania's purported obituary describes him as an 'extremely intelligent' and loving boy who loved learning about the solar system and playing hide and seek.

"Aiden loved to show people his rock collection, along with his monster trucks", the obituary reads.

This article tagged under:

New JerseymurderNJ
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us