NJ Mom Indicted for ‘Emotionless' Murder of 4-Year-Old Son

A New Jersey mother, who called 911 after suffering minor wrist injuries, is now being accused of killing her 4-year-old son by slitting his throat.

Elina Gutti, 38, of South Bound Brook, was indicted Thursday with first-degree murder and two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon after reportedly killing her son, 4-year-old Aiden Singhania, with two kitchen knifes.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It all happened on Feb 6, at approximately 2:28 a.m, police say, when Gutti called 911 for an 'unexplained' injury on her wrist. Upon further investigation, officers located Singhania with a slit throat.

Investigators say Singhania's body was found next to Gutti's bed since they frequently shared bedrooms. Two kitchen knives were also recovered next to the bed.

Police tell NJ.com Gutti “did not show any emotion” when arrested back in February, with only saying “This is pretty serious,” upon being detained.

Singhania was pronounced deceased at 3:17 a.m. at the scene.

Gutti remains lodged in the Somerset County Jail after being ordered detained pending trial by a Somerset County Superior Court Judge.

Singhania's purported obituary describes him as an 'extremely intelligent' and loving boy who loved learning about the solar system and playing hide and seek.

"Aiden loved to show people his rock collection, along with his monster trucks", the obituary reads.