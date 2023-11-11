NJ man breaks into home, attempts to sexually assault teens, police say

A New Jersey man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home and attempted to sexually assault two teens Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, officers responded to a residence on Troy Avenue in Bellmawr after receiving a report of a burglary.

Upon arrival, police learned a man had entered a neighbor's house and attempted to engage in a sexual act with two 13-year-old girls, police said.

Police identified the man as 29-year-old Edward Lynch of Bellmawr.

When officers on the scene attempted to arrest Lynch, he tried to disarm an officer and resisted arrest, according to police.

Police took Lynch into custody and he was later charged and remanded to Camden County Jail, police said.

According to police, Lynch also assaulted an EMT who was providing medical attention to him after his arrest.

Police said Lynch has been charged with burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, disarming a police officer and attempt aggravated sexual assault.