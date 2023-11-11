Family displaced after early morning house fire in South Jersey

Officials are investigating after a house fire displaces a family in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 1200 block of Clement Place located in the Somerdale section of Gloucester Township at 4:13 a.m. after a report of fire.

Upon arrival officers found smoke and flames coming from a residence, police said.

Police said Gloucester Township Fire Departments and surrounding towns arrived to help put out the fire.

The home was occupied by two residents at the time of the fire. The family was displaced due to the fire and smoke damage, according to police.

Police said there were no reported injuries.

At this time the fire does not appear suspicious. However, police said it will remain under investigation.

Police want to remind the public to check fire suppression systems including alerts and audible alarm systems to ensure they work.