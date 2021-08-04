NJ Man Accused of Attacking Elderly Neighbors and Stealing Their Car

A man accused of attacking his elderly neighbors during a New Jersey home invasion and then stealing their car is now in custody.

Rhys Lershe, 44, of Westampton Township, was arrested in Millville, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

Police said Lershe entered through his neighbors' bedroom window on the 100 block of Winstead Drive in Westampton Township around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Lershe allegedly attacked the couple and demanded the keys to their 2014 black Kia Optima. He then fled in their vehicle, police said.

Curtis Parris, a neighbor, told NBC10 one of the victims knocked on his door after the attack.

“I tried to calm her down and she was very upset," Parris said.

Parris then called 911. The couple was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.

Police later found and arrested Lershe in Millville around 7:45 p.m. They also recovered the couple’s vehicle.

Parris told NBC10 Lershe had been in the neighborhood since 2010.

“Some people said they’ve had good encounters with him in the beginning but he’s somewhat bipolar, off his medication," Parris said. "He didn’t seek the help that he needed and he just started going through a series of events in his life that were just bad with him and just led him off the deep end. He’s had quarrels with the victims in the past."

Another neighbor, Ethan Jackson, told NBC10 Lershe had recently been harassing him and his family.

"The past like two weeks, me and my family have been fighting with this guy, arguing with him," Jackson said. "He tries to come to the house. Causing problems."

Jackson said he wasn't surprised when he heard about the latest incident.

“I knew he was gonna freak out," Jackson said. "Not as bad as this."

Criminal charges against Lershe are pending.