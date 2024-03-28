NJ man gets 40 years in prison after impregnating child

A 32-year-old Millville man has been sentenced to spend the next four decades in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

On Thursday morning, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said that Justin Kuhl, 32, was sentenced to an aggregate term of 40 years in prison after being found guilty of aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Webb-McRae's office noted that Kuhl's crimes resulted in the minor victim becoming pregnant.

According to Webb-McRae's office, Kuhl was arrested on charges stemming from several incidents that occurred between Jan. 1, 2019 and Sept. 11, 2020, in Millville, NJ, when he sexually assaulted a minor under the age of 13.

Kuhl was found guilty of four charges he faced in these incident in May of last year. On Wednesday, Kuhl was sentenced to an aggregate term of 40 years, subject to the No Early Release Act.

Prosecutors said that Kuhl will be required to serve 85-percent of this sentence -- a minimum of 34 years -- prior to becoming eligible for parole.

Upon release, he will be required to register as a sex offender in accordance with Megan’s Law.