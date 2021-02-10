NJ Gov. Murphy to Quarantine After Family Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

What to Know New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s office says he is canceling in-person public events because a member of his family has tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement didn’t identify the family member and said the governor received a test earlier Wednesday, and it came back negative.

Murphy, a Democrat, doesn’t qualify as a close contact to the family member, his office said, but “out of an abundance of caution” he was voluntarily quarantining.

A member of the Governor's family recently tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, the Governor will be canceling in-person events and voluntarily quarantining before resuming any in-person engagements.



Full statement --> pic.twitter.com/uE17QbKWSd — Mahen Gunaratna (@GunaRockYa) February 10, 2021

Murphy was scheduled to hold a video news conference later on Wednesday.

It's the second time the governor has gone into isolation. In October, he abruptly left an event, saying he just found out a person he was in contact with over the weekend tested positive for the virus.