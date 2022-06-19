NJ Firefighters Battle Wildfire in Wharton State Forest

New Jersey firefighters are battling a wildfire in the Wharton State Forest in Washington Township, Burlington County.

The fire began Sunday in a remote section of the forest along the Mullica River.

No structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported. The Mullica River Campground, Mullica River Trail and boat launches along the Mullica River are all closed due to the fire. Pinelands Adventures also suspended kayak and canoe trips for the day.

As of Sunday afternoon, the fire reached 100 acres and is zero percent contained.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service defines a wildfire as an uncontrolled fire burning the different types of vegetation that cover the land. A wildfire is considered a “major wildfire” when it exceeds 100 acres in size.