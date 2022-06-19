New Jersey

NJ Firefighters Battle Wildfire in Wharton State Forest

The fire began Sunday in a remote section of the forest along the Mullica River. 

By David Chang

New Jersey firefighters are battling a wildfire in the Wharton State Forest in Washington Township, Burlington County. 

The fire began Sunday in a remote section of the forest along the Mullica River. 

No structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported. The Mullica River Campground, Mullica River Trail and boat launches along the Mullica River are all closed due to the fire. Pinelands Adventures also suspended kayak and canoe trips for the day. 

As of Sunday afternoon, the fire reached 100 acres and is zero percent contained. 

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service defines a wildfire as an uncontrolled fire burning the different types of vegetation that cover the land. A wildfire is considered a “major wildfire” when it exceeds 100 acres in size. 

This article tagged under:

New JerseyBURLINGTON COUNTYwildfireWASHINGTON TOWNSHIPWharton State Forest
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us