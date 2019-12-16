NJ Assembly Votes to Eliminate Religious Exemptions for Vaccines for Schoolchildren

What to Know The New Jersey State Assembly voted Monday to eliminate religious exemptions for vaccines for schoolchildren.

The New Jersey State Assembly voted Monday to eliminate religious exemptions for vaccines for schoolchildren. The Democrat-led Assembly approved the measure in a 45-24 vote with six abstentions. The state Senate is scheduled to vote later during the day.

If approved, the bill would go to Democratic Gov. Murphy's desk. His office declined to say what he would do with the bill.

If signed into law, the measure would end religious exemptions to required immunizations for public and private school children as well as for child care centers. New Jersey would join a handful of states, including New York and California, in doing away with the religious exemption.

Every state requires some vaccines for students, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, but exemptions differ from state to state. Forty-five states and the District of Columbia allow for religious exemptions to immunizations, according to the conference.

The New Jersey bill gained traction this year, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says has seen the greatest number of measles cases reported since 1992.

The measure preserves exemptions in cases where doctors can cite medical reasons to forgo vaccines.

Opponents of the bill surrounded the Statehouse on Monday, speaking into megaphones to ask lawmakers to oppose the bill.

“I know these kids pose no threat,” Jacqueline Gravely, a second-grade teacher from Berkeley Township, New Jersey, told NBC10. “These are healthy kids with educated parents. We’re not talking about 1912 or a third-world country.”

Some carried signs that read: “We will not comply'' and “Vote No.''

“I know that vaccines save lives,” Ashley Solomon, a registered nurse, told NBC10. “I also know that they have destroyed lives. They’ve killed children."

Lawmakers say the bill is necessary to keep children safe and have criticized "misinformation and hysteria swirling'' around the bill.

“There is no exemption for drunk driving or wearing a seat belt, there should not be an exemption from a patently safe vaccine that, if not taken, puts the health and well-being of our children at risk,'' Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg said.

The number of religious exemptions for New Jersey public schoolchildren jumped from 1600 to 13,000 between 2006 and 2018, according to the State Department of Education.

“I have 14 nieces and nephews,” Cristiana Crespo of Ewing, New Jersey, told NBC10. “My sister is a registered nurse. And all her kids are vaccinated. She doesn’t want them to get the measles. She doesn’t want them to get typhoid.”

The bill gained momentum after New Jersey officials confirmed 19 cases of measles in the state earlier this year.