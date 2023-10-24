Have you been waiting for the right time to bring home a new furry friend? The time might be right meow.

An animal shelter in Camden County, New Jersey, is offering cat and kitten adoptions for just $10 from now until Halloween, according to their Facebook page.

Homeward Bound took to Facebook to announce $10 cat and kitten adoptions until Halloween.

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood says their shelters are critically full, and their cats are looking for furever homes.

When adopting, the shelter will provide a rabies vaccine, spay/neuter surgery, deworming, flea and tick prevention and microchipping for new pawrents.

The shelter's adoption center is open Tuesday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office is closed on Mondays.

Two cats each named Cookie are among those looking for loving homes, as well as Chimichanga, Isadora, Jerry and Utah. For the full list of adoptable cats click here.

Homeward Bound is located at 125 County House Road, Sewell, New Jersey.