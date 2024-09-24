NJ AG plans reforms following investigations into the state police

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin is calling for reforms to be implemented by the New Jersey State Police after a pair of investigations in to the law enforcement agency.

On Tuesday, Platkin's office released a pair of reports associated with investigations intended to, as described by his office, "promote greater transparency and accountability within the ranks of the NJSP, and to strengthen trust with the residents of New Jersey, as well as the trust of the troopers harmed by the conduct uncovered in these investigations."

Platkin's office also directed that recommendations in these reports be implemented by the state police.

And, according to Platkin's office, Colonel Patrick Callahan, Superintendent of the NJSP, has "recognized the need for reform and has agreed to accept the recommended reforms," and will dedicatee members of his staff to oversee their implementation.

“New Jersey Troopers are tasked with the difficult, but vital, responsibility of keeping our state safe. While most Troopers discharge these duties with distinction, these investigations revealed deeply troubling conduct and systemic problems within the New Jersey State Police that demand reform,” said Platkin in a statement. “The New Jersey State Police is a proud organization comprised of thousands of brave law enforcement professionals – but it is imperfect and must embrace change. These investigations found that there are favored members at the State Police, and some members hesitate to report discrimination or misconduct for fear of reprisals. This cannot continue.”

The first report, released by Platkin's office, follows a four-year inquiry into allegations of race and gender discrimination at the State Police hiring, and examines recruitment, promotional practices and workplace environment at the New Jersey State Police.

And, an additional report looked specifically at findings made against a now-retired New Jersey State Police lieutenant who was formerly assigned to the state police's Office of Professional Standards.

Platkin's office said that this report found "extensive problems" with house internal affairs matters were handled at the New Jersey State Police.

In order to address these issues, Platkin has called for the removal of all human resources and equal employment opportunity functions from state police control. These functions will instead be done by the state's Office of Law and Public Safety.

His office will also be stepping up oversight of the state police, will reform the state police hiring process to "better reflect the diversity of the state it serves," and will require the state police to develop an alternative mechanism to report misconduct within its ranks, among other reforms.

“We cannot allow these problems to tarnish the honor and fidelity that so many men and women in this uniform live by. I am committed to working with Attorney General Platkin and his team to implement these necessary reforms," State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan said in a statement.