Decision 2024

Nikki Haley voters launch ads supporting Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris

By NBC10 Staff

Photos of Nikki Haley and Kamala Harris
Getty Images

A new advertising campaign supporting Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is now live in key battleground states ahead of the 2024 election.

The digital ad push comes from the Haley Voters For Harris (HV4H) organization that is looking to appeal to center right voters.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"We will aim, using facts and common sense arguments, to persuade voters that are done with Donald Trump to
vote for Kamala Harris," national campaign director Craig Snyder said in a statement.

The organization said that it expects to spend seven figures as it targets swing states.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin will see the advertisements as well as in North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia.

The organization said these advertisements are in opposition to the messaging coming from former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New York City 3 hours ago

Family of NJ road rage shooting victim sues NY cop, NYC, Mayor Eric Adams

Fashion 7 hours ago

Penn State unveils new look Nittany Lion. What do you think?

This comes just one week after campaigners who worked for Nikki Haley endorsed Harris even after the former governor publicly supported Trump.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024PennsylvaniaKamala Harrispolitics
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us