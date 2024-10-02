A new advertising campaign supporting Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is now live in key battleground states ahead of the 2024 election.

The digital ad push comes from the Haley Voters For Harris (HV4H) organization that is looking to appeal to center right voters.

"We will aim, using facts and common sense arguments, to persuade voters that are done with Donald Trump to

vote for Kamala Harris," national campaign director Craig Snyder said in a statement.

The organization said that it expects to spend seven figures as it targets swing states.

Voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin will see the advertisements as well as in North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia.

The organization said these advertisements are in opposition to the messaging coming from former President Donald Trump and his allies.

This comes just one week after campaigners who worked for Nikki Haley endorsed Harris even after the former governor publicly supported Trump.