Sen. Fetterman injured in Maryland crash

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman and his wife, Gisele, were involved in a car crash that happened along I-80 in Maryland on Sunday, officials said.

According to Maryland State Police, the incident happened at about 8 a.m. yesterday as troopers responded to a crash reported along I-70 at I-68.

At this location, police said, officers found a Chevrolet Traverse and a Chevrolet Impala -- that was driven by the 54-year-old senator -- after they had been involved in a collision.

An investigation, officials said, found that both vehicles were headed westbound in I-70 when, for unknown reasons, the Traverse rammed into the rear of Fetterman's vehicle.

After the collision, police said an occupant of Fetterman's vehicle and the driver of the Traverse were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries.

No citations were issues, however, law enforcement officials in Maryland said the incident remains under investigation.

According to a spokesperson for Fetterman said that the senator suffered minor injuries in the crash.

"On Sunday morning, John and Gisele were involved in a car accident with another driver. Out of an abundance of caution, they were evaluated at a local hospital. John was treated for a bruised shoulder and they were discharged that afternoon. They are doing well and happy to be back in Braddock," the spokesperson told NBC10.

The spokesperson said Fetterman was discharged on Sunday afternoon and he plans to be in Washington D.C. for votes this week.