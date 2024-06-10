politics

Sen. Fetterman injured in Maryland crash

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman and his wife Gisele were involved in a car crash on Sunday morning along I-70 in Maryland. The senator was injured, but plans to be in Washington, D.C. this week

By Hayden Mitman

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., listens during a confirmation hearing of Jared Bernstein to be the chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Washington D.C.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman and his wife, Gisele, were involved in a car crash that happened along I-80 in Maryland on Sunday, officials said.

According to Maryland State Police, the incident happened at about 8 a.m. yesterday as troopers responded to a crash reported along I-70 at I-68.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

At this location, police said, officers found a Chevrolet Traverse and a Chevrolet Impala -- that was driven by the 54-year-old senator -- after they had been involved in a collision.

An investigation, officials said, found that both vehicles were headed westbound in I-70 when, for unknown reasons, the Traverse rammed into the rear of Fetterman's vehicle.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

After the collision, police said an occupant of Fetterman's vehicle and the driver of the Traverse were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries.

No citations were issues, however, law enforcement officials in Maryland said the incident remains under investigation.

According to a spokesperson for Fetterman said that the senator suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Police plan to address drugs and violence in ‘phase 2' of Kensington clean up

Montgomery County 1 hour ago

Man sentenced for killing estranged wife, trying to cover up murder

"On Sunday morning, John and Gisele were involved in a car accident with another driver. Out of an abundance of caution, they were evaluated at a local hospital. John was treated for a bruised shoulder and they were discharged that afternoon. They are doing well and happy to be back in Braddock," the spokesperson told NBC10.

The spokesperson said Fetterman was discharged on Sunday afternoon and he plans to be in Washington D.C. for votes this week.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

politics
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us