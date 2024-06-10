Police are searching for a suspect wanted for multiple armed robberies around Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect they say is wanted for multiple armed robberies at commercial stores in Northern Liberties and Kensington.

The first incident occurred on May 24 at 8 p.m., police said they responded to a robbery on the 400 block of Girard Avenue.

A 39-year-old woman told police that the suspect entered a restaurant in that area, jumped the counter and pulled out a gun demanding money, according to the police.

The suspect then cocked the gun and pointed it at the victim before fleeing on foot before the police arrived, police said.

The second incident took place on May 29 at 4:55 p.m. on the 2700 block of E. Clearfield Street in Kensington.

Police say the suspect entered a business, approached the counter and showed the cashier an online order. When the employee turned to check the order, she told police she heard a gun being cocked and felt it be put to her back.

The suspect then forced all three store employees to the back of the store where he demanded they get on the ground and forced one of the employees to get money from the register and place it in a bag, police said.

While the robbery was occurring, two other customers entered the store, and the suspect forced them to the back of the store with the other employees at gunpoint and began patting everyone down and taking their phones.

One of the customers began fighting with the suspect and was able to run out of the store screaming for someone to call 911. The suspect then fled out the front of the store and ran north on Edgemont Street, according to the police.

Law enforcement officials were able to track the suspect to the corner of Westmoreland and Webb Street due to an employee's cell phone that he took with him but then discarded.

The suspect got away with approximately $1000 in currency, police said.

Police released images and surveillance video of the suspect they believe to be involved.

They are asking anyone with information or that has seen this suspect contact 911 immediately.

To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story, check back for updates.