All northbound lanes closed on NJ Turnpike after crash involving bus, truck

All northbound lanes on the New Jersey Turnpike are closed after a crash on Wednesday, according to officials.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Nov. 13 just south of Interchange 3 - NJ 168 for Runnemede, the turnpike authority announced.

There were injuries reported due to the crash, officials said. Emergency services are on scene assisting those involved.

The right shoulder and all of the lanes on the northbound side of the highway are closed.

SkyForce10 was over the scene shortly before 2 p.m. where several crews could seen along with service members in uniform along the shoulder.

Also on the shoulder of the highway was a white travel bus and a tractor-trailer that had visible front-end damage.

One person in uniform was seen being taken away on a stretcher.

Traffic was stopped for at least one mile behind the crash site.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.